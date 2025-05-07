Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns knows they need to keep foot on the gas for Game 2

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks got a triumphant victory in Game 1 of the second round against the Boston Celtics, climbing back from down 20 to pull off a stunning upset in overtime.

The Knicks cannot get ahead of themselves after thrilling Game 1 win

However, it was just one game of the best-of-seven series, and they cannot afford to get ahead of themselves. New York is still a major underdog in the series, and in order for them to gain momentum, they have to keep their foot on the gas and bring the same energy they brought in Game 1.

Knicks’ center Karl-Anthony Towns knows they have to look past the Game 1 win and shift their focus towards the rest of the series.

“Of course you winning a game makes you feel good. Just as quick as you win a game you could lose the next one,” Towns said (h/t Athlon Sports). “This [Celtics] team is special, obviously defending champions and they’re gonna come back hungrier and even execute at a higher level.”

The Knicks need to be prepared for a big answer from the Celtics

The Celtics owned the Knicks in the regular season, dominating the four matchups between the two teams. New York looked to be bound for a similar result in Game 1 before Jalen Brunson did what he has done all postseason, which is come through in the biggest moments.

However, Boston also shot poorly from outside the arc at a 15-for-60. Considering how good they are from out there, it is unlikely that they will have another game where they shoot that poorly, so New York has to be ready for a potential three-point barrage and properly game-plan against it.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 7 P.M. EST at the TD Garden and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. If New York can come away with another road victory, the series suddenly shifts in their favor.