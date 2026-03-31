The New York Knicks’ season has lasted 75 games, but one of their top players is still in early-season mode, at least mentally.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is still struggling adapt

Karl-Anthony Towns, who the Knicks have been banking on for their success, has had a strange season. His first half was rough, but ever since the All-Star break, he has played like an All-Star again.

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That being said, there are still lapses in how he performs in the system. Against the Thunder on Sunday, Towns only took nine shot attempts, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. The lack of involvement proved to be vital, as New York fell short of a comeback win 100-111.

It was a perfect set up for what Towns spoke about before the game, telling NBC’s Zora Stephenson that he is still learning what his role in the system is.

“I’m still trying to figure out where I could impact our team and winning the most,” Towns said.

The Knicks need Towns to feel comfortable

That quote is certainly not the most encouraging coming from Towns, who has appeared to have a hard time adapting to a different role. Lately, the team has tried featuring him in more post-ups and less perimeter shots, but the results have been mixed.

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While Towns has become a more aggressive finisher with the playstyle change, they are going away from his strength of the three-point shot. Without him playing at his best, the Knicks’ ceiling significantly lowers as they chase a title.

Head coach Mike Brown needs to incorporate Towns into the offensive scheme, and draw up plays that make him a focal point rather than another body on the court. Towns is a gifted All-NBA talent, and the Knicks need to take advantage of his skillset if they wish to go far.