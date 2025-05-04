Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is not worried about the lack of shot attempts

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A glaring issue for the New York Knicks this postseason has been their lack of involvement with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. In their Game 6 close-out victory over the Detroit Pistons, Towns took just 10 shots in 37 minutes, making four of them and finishing with 10 points.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is not worried about the touches he’s getting

Given that he is one of the best overall players in the sport, the Knicks should try to find a way to get him much more involved in the offense to give them a better chance of winning. Despite that, Towns isn’t focused on the number of shots he’s taking.

“I’m about winning, so as long as we’re winning, it’s fine,” Towns said, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Towns is one of the most talented offensive big men in the league. While the Knicks primarily run their offense through Jalen Brunson, it is important to find a way to get Towns more involved. The Knicks have had moments of struggling to get Towns touches during the regular season, and they can’t afford to have that same problem in the playoffs.

The Knicks need to find a way to get him more involved in Round 2

In the regular season, Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds on great efficiency. He shot 52.6% from the floor and 42% from three, and he has replicated that kind of efficiency in the playoffs so far.

However, if they don’t get their All-Star involved, that will give teams an opportunity to trap Brunson, which in turn could lead to sloppy offense. In Round 2 against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks need to ensure everyone is getting the proper amount of touches, as the margin for error will much smaller against them compared to Detroit.