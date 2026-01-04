Since their NBA Cup Championship victory, the New York Knicks are 5-5, with three straight losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. New York has played their worst basketball of the season on both sides of the ball, a realization that would remove them from championship contention as we know it.

Over their last 10 games, the Knicks rank 25th in defensive rating, placing them alongside the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz. While the struggles are collective, and it would be unfair to single out one player, Karl-Anthony Towns is arguably having the most disappointing season of his 11-year career. Although issues have come from across the board, the starting five and bench alike, the Knicks need more from their All-Star big man.

Towns’ struggles have hurt the Knicks this season

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Through 32 games this season, Towns is averaging:

22 points

47.3 FG% (career low by 1.3 percentage points)

35.4 3PT% (lowest since rookie season, albeit he only attempted 1.1 threes in 2015, compared to 4.9 this season)

61.1 True Shooting% (lowest since rookie season)

Towns was brought to New York to be that modern, floor-spacing big man who can shoot the three-point ball at an elite clip. Some may say he’s the greatest outside shooting big man of all time, and for good reason. However, the outside shot has completely deserted Towns this season.

Shooting woes

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Kentucky alum is in the 24th percentile in effective field goal percentage amongst other bigs, and 21st percentile in two-point percentage. Even more worrisome, Towns is in the 47th percentile in three-point percentage, meaning he’s below average in three-point shooting when compared to other bigs; an idea that completely defies his career output.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With subpar defense and the 6th most personal fouls per game, Towns is having a difficult time being effective on both sides of the ball. If Towns can’t score at an efficient rate, there starts to be a serious question in the starting five.

According to Basketball Index, Towns grades out as a D- in overall shot quality, and an F in three-point quality, meaning he’s regularly taking some of the most difficult shots. If the big man can create better looks from all three levels, it would help his offensive production monstrously.

The verdict

With Towns being paid roughly $53 million this season, almost a 35% cap hit, the Knicks desperately need him to produce at the All-NBA level that we’ve seen in the past. With lackluster defense, foul issues and poor offensive efficiency, some may ask the question of what Towns brings to this New York team.

If the Knicks want to realize their first NBA championship since the 1970s, they need their big man to step up on both sides of the ball, something that hasn’t fully materialized this season under head coach Mike Brown. However, if anyone can do it, it’s the perennial All-Star and one of the most dynamic offensive forces in modern basketball.