Though the New York Knicks were able to win Sunday night against the Miami Heat behind Jalen Brunson’s 47 points, it was a night to forget for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns has brutal night against Heat

Towns had possibly the worst performance of his NBA career against Miami on Sunday. He struggled mightily on offense, scoring just two points all night and attempting only five shots.

It’s only the second time in his 10-year career that he scored fewer than six points in a game. The two points also tied a career-low for him for fewest points in a single game, with 2017 being the last time he scored that little points.

Towns usually plays well against the Heat, but he struggled badly to get going from the jump. He didn’t score his lone field goal until the third quarter, and he was not aggressive in creating offense for himself or the others around him.

Knicks were able to prevail despite his bad game

He had more turnovers (three) and fouls (four) than points. It was all-around brutal night from the big man that he will want to forget, but luckily, the Knicks prevailed and came out of the game with a win.

“This is awesome to be able to win a game like this. I feel what’s great about our team is that we’re showing how we got so many different ways to win, and I think that’s going to prove well for us in the playoffs,” Towns said after the game (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Towns will hope to bounce back nicely on Tuesday, when he goes up against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on the road.