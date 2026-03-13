It was a nightmarish start to the season for New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man was in the midst of his worst shooting season of his career, and the struggles lasted up until the All-Star break.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is playing his best basketball of the season

Since then, however, he has looked more like the player that made All-NBA third team last season. The Knicks’ outlook on the season largely depends on him, and his current play has catapulted the Knicks’ ceiling.

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Since the All-Star break (12 games), Towns has put up gaudy numbers. He is averaging 21.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, shooting 61.1% from the floor, and an absurd 47.6% from three-point range on 3.5 three-point attempts per game.

Before the All-Star break, the overall scoring and rebounding was on a similar path, but the efficiency was uncharacteristically down. He shot just 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from three. On the surface, those numbers don’t look terrible, but it was unlike Towns’ usual all-around efficiency.

Towns at his best changes a lot for the Knicks

What he has done lately is the player the Knicks hoped he’d return to being this season. On Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers, Towns put together one of his best performances of the season in a losing effort, scoring 35 points, grabbing 12 boards, dishing seven assists, and shooting a hyper-efficient 13-for-17 from the floor.

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The Knicks have relied heavily on Jalen Brunson to carry the scoring load this season, but with his recent shooting funk, they’ve needed Towns more than ever, and his performances have kept the Knicks on track.

If he continues playing at this high of a level, the team can go far in the playoffs and potentially reach their ultimate goal of winning a title. A lot of their success hinges on him, and with him at his best, they look like a much more dangerous team.