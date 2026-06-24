The Knicks did something boring, clever and deeply annoying to anyone who wanted a shiny first-round rookie.

They turned draft night into a spreadsheet with elbows. The front office moved out of the first round, briefly passed through Sergio De Larrea and Koa Peat, then walked away with five second-round picks and cash instead of taking on a guaranteed first-round salary.

I know that is not exactly the kind of move that gets fans fired up after a championship parade. But when Jalen Brunson is the center of a title window, draft night becomes less about dopamine and more about keeping the roster machine from getting squeezed by the second apron.

Knicks chose money over the fun pick

The mechanics were a little ridiculous, which honestly fits this team. They started with No. 24, shifted down, selected De Larrea at No. 25, sent him to Dallas for Peat and two second-rounders, then flipped Peat to Phoenix for three more second-rounders and cash.

By the end of it, the Knicks had avoided the roughly $3.5 million salary tied to the original first-round slot and added cheaper draft currency. Fans can groan about it. I would, too, if I spent all night scouting prospects and got handed cap flexibility as the reward.

The front office is betting that flexibility has more immediate value than another guaranteed contract. With the second apron hanging over every contender’s roster decisions, that is not cowardly. It is ugly, practical team-building.

The title tax is real now

Winning makes every small roster decision more expensive. The Knicks are no longer collecting assets in the abstract. They are trying to keep a championship core intact while finding enough cheap labor to survive the margins.

Second-round picks become useful there. They can be stashed, flipped, packaged or signed into cheaper structures than a first-rounder. None of that sounds sexy, but title windows are full of unsexy housekeeping. Someone has to pay the bill for the confetti.

The risk is obvious. At some point, the Knicks need young players who can actually help. You cannot keep turning every pick into financial wiggle room forever and then act surprised when the bench gets old or expensive.

For one night, though, I get the logic. The Knicks chose the boring move because the boring move protects the expensive thing they already built. It is not fun, but it is not supposed to be.