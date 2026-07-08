Donovan Mitchell is not leaving Cleveland, so the Knicks can keep one familiar Eastern Conference headache on the board.

Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million maximum extension with the Cavaliers, complete with a player option and trade kicker. The Knicks just swept Cleveland out of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Cavs clearly are not treating that as a reason to tear the room apart.

Fine by me. If you want to repeat as champions, you should prefer the cleanest possible target. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season, so Cleveland still has a star who can burn any playoff game open by himself.

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Knicks know the Cleveland threat already

The Cavs can sell themselves on the idea that the sweep was harsher than the gap, because Mitchell had real moments, Evan Mobley is still a monster, and James Harden gives them another creator if his new deal lands where expected.

The Knicks can answer with the part Cleveland still has to sit with: New York beat them four straight times when it mattered. Brunson controlled late possessions, the Knicks defended with more bite, and the Cavs never found enough reliable counters once the series tightened.

The extension changes the long-term window more than the immediate matchup. Cleveland is expensive now, and expensive teams do not get many chances to shrug and reset. Mitchell’s deal says the Cavs are pushing forward with this core, which means the Knicks should expect the same fight again.

Donovan Mitchell gives Knicks a cleaner rival picture

There is something useful about knowing who is coming. Boston is reworking the frontcourt, Indiana is still annoying, Philadelphia is always dramatic, and Cleveland just planted its flag.

The Knicks do not need to fear the extension. They should respect it. Mitchell is still that good, and Cleveland still has enough talent to make May uncomfortable. New York also owns the freshest proof in the argument, and that proof is a sweep.