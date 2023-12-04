Knicks’ Julius Randle named Eastern Conference Player of The Week

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks F Julius Randle wrapped up an exceptional week of basketball with some hardware, securing the Eastern Conference Player of The Week award.

Randle joins Jalen Brunson as Knicks’ players of the week

The Knicks went undefeated, going 3-0 this past week as Randle showed off his all-around skill set, averaging 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, capping off his week with a 20-point, 10 rebound, and 9 assist effort in a win over the Toronto Raptors, a game in which he played through knee inflammation. Randle joins teammate Jalen Brunson as Knicks to win Player of The Week this season, with Brunson claiming the hardware just two weeks ago.

Knicks star forward appears back in all-star form

After a historically slow start to the season that saw Randle average just 13.7 points on 27.1% FG and 22.5% 3PT through the team’s first six games, New York’s star forward has bounced back exceptionally, averaging 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 47% FG in the 13 games since that slow start, looking much more like the all-star level player that Knicks fans have become accustomed to with Julius Randle.

Randle is looking for revenge against the Milwaukee Bucks

Randle and the Knicks will look to continue their momentum as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Semifinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. Randle will be looking to right the ship after struggling mightily in New York’s last matchup against the Bucks on November 3rd, scoring just 16 points on a paltry 5 for 20 shooting effort in a 110-105 loss.