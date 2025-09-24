Knicks’ Josh Hart willing to play any role

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart will have an interesting role this season. With the team now having more depth than ever, it’s still undetermined if Hart will return to the starting five or remain as a bench player.

Knicks’ Josh Hart believes he’s still a starter

The topic was a main talking point at Media Day on Tuesday, and Hart firmly believes he deserves to start, but is willing to play any role.

“I had the best year of my career last year, but that’s in the past,” said Hart, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I think I’m a starter in the league. I think I deserve to be a starter in the league, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for the team. “Last year, I talked about sacrifice the whole time and kind of being that separate mentality and being a good steward of my gifts and those kinds of things. So I think it would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start and all those kinds of things. So, whatever Mike wants to do or doesn’t wanna do, I’m cool with. And time will tell what that is, but I’m gonna figure it out.”

Hart had a career season last year, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He had easily the most impactful season of his career as a full-time starter, demonstrating his worth on the court.

However, at times, his reluctance to shoot the ball ultimately was what was hurting the Knicks. Hart’s points mainly came downhill in transition, and he became less willing to shoot three-pointers as the season went on.

Hart may be better suited for a bench role

Therefore, he may be better suited for a bench role, as he will be able to provide a spark and give the team an energy boost in spurts off the bench. It would also require fewer minutes out of him, as he was almost always pushing the 40-minute mark last season.

It is also worth noting that Hart will be playing through a finger injury this season and will likely need to wear a splint. That should give the Knicks a greater incentive to start Miles McBride or Mitchell Robinson and have Hart come off the bench.

Luckily for New York, they have so many options they can choose from that there is no wrong decision that can be made. Their first look at what role Hart could have will come on Oct. 2 when they face the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi to open the preseason.