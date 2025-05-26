Knicks’ Josh Hart vouched for lineup change before ECF

The New York Knicks made a significant change to the starting lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and it was the first time all season that they made a change unrelated to an injury. Mitchell Robinson got the start at the center position while Josh Hart was moved to the bench.

Knicks’ Josh Hart had a positive impact off the bench

The minutes distribution between the two players was very similar, but it allowed the Knicks to open the game with a lead and for Hart to provide energy off the bench when they found themselves down by 20. Hart would end up being a huge difference maker, as he grabbed several key rebounds down the stretch en route to a 10-rebound night to help them secure a massive Game 3 victory.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the starting lineup change isn’t the sole reason for the Knicks’ getting their most important win of the playoffs so far, it certainly had an impact. Hart revealed after Game 3 that he was the first to suggest the change, to which head coach Tom Thibodeau finally obliged to on Sunday.

“It was something that I’ve had in the back of my mind, and I’ve always been wiling to do,” Hart said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “Down 0-2, especially with how [Robinson] played last game, that was something that we had to do. And obviously that’s a group decision that really boils down to Thibs and myself.”

The bench came through for the Knicks in Game 3

With Hart coming off the bench, the second unit delivered its best showing of the playoffs and provided key quality minutes. Delon Wright and Landry Shamet made exceptional plays down the stretch, and it was Hart’s energy that helped that happen.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When Hart is at his best, his impact is great. His rebounding prowess and strong playmaking ability are what make him a valuable asset, and having that energy off the bench makes the Knicks a much deeper squad.

Hart and the Knicks will look to carry the momentum into Tuesday, when the two teams will face off in Game 4. New York will look to even up the series before it heads back to Madison Square Garden.