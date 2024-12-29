Knicks’ Josh Hart praises Jalen Brunson’s 55-point performance: ‘That’s why he’s the captain’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson saved the night for the New York Knicks, propelling them to an overtime win against the Washington Wizards behind a 55-point masterpiece. The Knicks’ Captain came through time and time again, helping them come from behind late to get their seventh consecutive win.

Josh Hart praises Jalen Brunson for masterful performance against Wizards

Josh Hart, who had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in the win, praised his teammate for carrying the Knicks down the stretch and preventing them from suffering a bad loss.

“Yeah, I mean, we needed it. This one was a tough one for us. Back-to-back. I felt a little old today. So a lot of us felt the same way,” Hart said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “We were a little slow, but he made big shots. That’s why he’s the captain. Find a way to win.”

Brunson’s performance was the best by a Knicks player this season. He scored 42 of his 55 points in the second half plus overtime, and he also recorded nine assists in the win.

Brunson is now the fourth Knick this season to have at least a 40-point game, joining teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. Additionally, the Knicks are the first team in NBA history to have four players record 40 or more points in a game in a season before Jan. 1 (h/t Peter Botte on X).

Furthermore, Brunson already has three games scoring 50 or more points since joining the Knicks in 2022, which is tied with Richie Guerin for the second-most in franchise history and is more than Carmelo Anthony.

Brunson and the Knicks needed this game

The Knicks needed a game like that out of Brunson, as he had been in a mini shooting slump in the games prior. He is still struggling from three-point range, as he has made just three of his last 23 attempts from beyond the arc.

However, all three of those makes came Saturday night against Washington. He also turned around his struggles from the free throw line, as he made 16 of 17 free throws against the Wizards.

The Knicks are starting to see what their team is capable of in its fullest form, and with Brunson returning to his All-NBA self, they are in a great spot to truly compete in the Eastern Conference this season.