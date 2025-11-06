After a very slow start to the season for New York Knicks backup guard Josh Hart, the fan favorite has found his rhythm and has made a tremendous impact coming off the bench.

Knicks’ Josh Hart has been tremendous lately

Hart recorded his third straight double-digit scoring performance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from three, and he also grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists as New York stomped Minnesota in the second half to win 137-114.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart knocking down three-pointers is a huge development. If he can become a legitimate offensive threat off the bench, then the team’s depth will have increased tenfold.

Additionally, it’s a positive sign that Hart is adapting to the injuries he’s playing through. Hart has been dealing with a finger injury that has caused significant nerve damage across his shooting hand, but he has opted against undergoing surgery.

Hart is making a great impact off the bench

Hart is proving that he doesn’t need to be sidelined himself for an extended period of time by making the impact he is making. He is still being active on the glass and providing more playmaking off the bench, which has helped the team play much better as a whole on the scoring front.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have scored 120 or more points in three of their last four games. In that stretch, they’ve been shooting the ball at an exceptional rate and playing with incredible pace, and Hart’s impact off the bench has contributed to that nicely.

Hart and the Knicks will look for their fourth straight win on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.