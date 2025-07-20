Knicks’ Josh Hart excited to reunite with former Lakers teammate next season

The New York Knicks added a key bench piece this offseason by signing Jordan Clarkson to a veteran’s minimum contract. Adding him to the bench unit is sure to enhance their scoring off the bench, an area that desperately needed an upgrade this summer.

Josh Hart is excited to reunite with Jordan Clarkson on the Knicks

Josh Hart expressed how excited he is to reunite with his former teammate in Clarkson on his podcast titled “Roommates Show.”

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

“I was excited. I mean, great dude, gonna fit right into the culture that we have, obviously, something that can create his own shot,” Hart said. “[Clarkson] can break down the defense, and we needed at times, you know, last year. So it would be a great addition in terms of role. And also as a locker room guy.”

Hart and Clarkson were briefly teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers back in the 2017-18 season. Hart was a rookie that season, and Clarkson would later be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline.

Hart and Clarkson will be leading the Knicks’ bench unit next season

Since then, both have seen their careers trend upward. Hart has become an important piece to a Knicks team that wants to compete for a title, and Clarkson became an elite sixth man with the Utah Jazz, with his play recognized by winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Now, both are reunited once again and could have big roles off the bench. It is still unclear if Hart will go back to the bench next season, but if that is the case, he and Clarkson will be spearheading a unit that also includes Miles McBride and Guerschon Yabusele.

The Knicks could have themselves a very strong bench unit heading into next season, and the bond that Hart and Clarkson have will certainly play into what is hopefully a better season for them.