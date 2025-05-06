Knicks’ Josh Hart doesn’t want Celtics to shoot so many three-pointers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks stunningly upset the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs Monday night. Strong defensive performances from several guys played a key part in the victory.

Knicks’ Josh Hart wants to limit the Celtics’ three-point attempts

However, the Celtics may have also shot themselves out of the game, and their poor shooting allowed the Knicks to climb back down 20 to pick up the upset. The Celtics shot just 25% from three on a 15-for-60 clip. The 45 missed threes are a new playoff record, and they also became the first team to attempt 60 three-pointers in a playoff game.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the Celtics couldn’t buy a bucket in Game 1, their track record of blistering perimeter shooting suggests that a performance like that is less likely to occur again. Knicks’ guard Josh Hart knows that, and doesn’t want to allow them to attempt that many outside shots again.

“I don’t think you want to force them into 3s. We don’t want them to shoot more threes,” Hart said, via Bobby Manning. “They got great shooters, man. We were just trying to make it tough for them, play physical…we were trying to take away threes and they still got up 60.”

The Knicks need to stay solid defensively the rest of the series

The Knicks have been exposed to Boston’s lights-out shooting before, as the Celtics drained 29 three-pointers in their Opening Night blowout win over New York. That mark tied an NBA record for most three-pointers made by a team in a single game.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Of course, relying so heavily on the three-point shot has a major risk, as demonstrated Monday night in Game 1. However, the Celtics are loaded with above-average shooters, including their entire starting five, so the Knicks need to stay solid defensively and not allow them to get hot from outside.

The defensive prowess of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby proved to be pivotal in Game 1, and it played a big part in Boston’s struggles from distance. Forcing them to take tough, contested shots will benefit New York, but they must keep their foot on the gas as the series continues.