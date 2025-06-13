Knicks’ Josh Hart defends Tom Thibodeau in social media post

Since the New York Knicks fired their head coach Tom Thibodeau last week, fans have eagerly expressed their opinions about the firing. Some felt that the move wasn’t necessary after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, but many others felt that despite that, a change was needed.

Knicks’ Josh Hart goes off on Tom Thibodeau haters on social media

Josh Hart took to social media to defend his former head coach, and took a jab at those who have criticized him since he was let go.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“All y’all talking trash about Thibs lame as hell,” Hart posted on X. “A different direction was taken but y’all should be appreciative for what he did for the team and organization.”

Hart saw his best individual seasons under Thibodeau’s coaching. Thibodeau trusted Hart seemingly more than any other player, playing him more minutes than anyone else and believing that his all-around impact made a huge difference on the court.

Hart thrived under Thibodeau

Hart had a strong 2024-25 season, averaging 13.6 points and career-highs in rebounds (9.6) and assists (5.9). He was one of the Knicks’ most impactful players, bringing energy and hustle when the team needed that kind of presence.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

His role could potentially look a bit different under a new head coach. Thibodeau notably benched Hart in favor of Mitchell Robinson during the Eastern Conference Finals, and there is a possibility that the next head coach will want to make that new starting five a regular thing.

Regardless, his on-court impact shouldn’t change, even with Thibodeau gone. The hope is that a head coaching change will spark an opportunity for them to win an NBA title.