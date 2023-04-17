Knicks’ Josh Hart dealing with ankle sprain, Game 2 status uncertain

Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles beside New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks spark plug backup forward Josh Hart was a limited participant in practice Monday after suffering a sprained left ankle in Game 1.

Per multiple reports, Hart’s status for Game 2 on Tuesday is uncertain. According to Tom Thibodeau, a determination on whether or not he plays depends on how he feels Tuesday morning.

Josh Hart has a sprained left ankle. He participated in parts of practice. His status for Game 2 will be based on how he feels tomorrow morning, Tom Thibodeau says. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 17, 2023

The Knicks need Josh Hart to be available:

Hart was a central piece to the Knicks’ Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 32 minutes off the bench, Hart scored 17 points on 8-11 shooting, snagged 10 rebounds, and knocked down the clutch go-ahead three-point shot in the final minute to secure the key road victory.

Hart has been a massive spark plug for the Knicks since coming over at the trade deadline. His durability and hustle have elevated this team to be a potential title contender this season.

If Hart is unavailable to play, the possibility of Miles McBride being inserted into the rotation to keep the defense tight exists. RJ Barrett will also likely have to play extra minutes at the forward position for both units.

More will be known on Tuesday if Hart will be good to go or not, and if any restrictions will be placed on his minutes should he be available.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_