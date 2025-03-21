Knicks’ Josh Hart criticizes team’s mindset amid recent skid

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have suffered two stunning losses to lottery teams this week. In both games, they looked lifeless and played uninspiring basketball, and there are glaring concerns surrounding this team with just 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Knicks’ Josh Hart calls out team’s lack of intensity

Josh Hart wants to see a change. He called out the team’s lack of mental toughness, which he believes is a big reason why the Knicks are struggling against weaker opponents.

“There are highs and lows in a season, no one’s 82-0. But the way that we’re losing games is embarrassing. So we’ve got to find a way to right the ship. We’ve got to come out next game with more intensity, more desperation,” Hart said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

The Knicks have shown very little intensity on both ends of the floor over the last two games. They allowed over 115 points to the Spurs and Hornets, two teams that are well out of playoff position and in the thick of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

The Knicks need to turn things around

Furthermore, their offense has fallen flat with Jalen Brunson out, as they shot under 30% from three in each of their last two games. The Knicks are not getting enough from their bench players either, as they only mustered seven total points Thursday night against the Hornets.

The Knicks still hold a three-game lead over the Indiana Pacers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference, but they need to turn things around right now and get back on track heading into the playoffs. They hope to have Brunson back before the end of the season, and his return will be huge for them.

They have their next game against another lesser opponent on Saturday when New York heads back home to take on the Wizards at Madison Square Garden. They need to turn things around then.