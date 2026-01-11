The New York Knicks might finally get a key piece back as they continue to struggle without him. The latest injury report has Josh Hart listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Knicks’ Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Sunday

This is the first time Hart has been listed as questionable since suffering an ankle sprain on Christmas Day. He has missed eight games with the injury, and the team is just 3-5 in his absence.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has struggled badly on both ends without him. They have lost five of their last six games, and have faltered offensively without Hart’s playmaking and high motor on offense.

His return will hopefully help the Knicks regain their momentum that they had prior to his injury. They need his energy and his hustle to light a fire in a team that has lacked juice on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks have badly missed Hart

The Knicks are 11-3 in the games Hart has started this season, so he will likely re-enter the starting five upon his return. In those starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and is shooting 41% from three, providing just about everything that the team has missed during his absence.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York also got an encouraging update on Landry Shamet, who has missed over a month with a shoulder injury. According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Shamet is taking controlled contact in practice, which could indicate that he is also very close to returning.

The Knicks need a win on Sunday to get back on track, and the Trail Blazers are currently the hottest team in the league with a five-game winning streak. It won’t be easy, so they will hope to have their energizer back for it.