During New York Knicks guard Josh Hart’s absence with an ankle injury, the team labored badly. They went just 3-5 without him and got blown out a few times, as they lacked the grit and physicality that Hart brings to the table.

Knicks’ Josh Hart provides huge spark

Upon his return against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Knicks looked like the force that they were before he suffered his injury. Hart chipped in 18 points and six assists while providing a spark on both ends, helping the Knicks get a much-needed bounce back win 123-114.

After the game, Hart acknowledged what he brings to this team and why he is such a valuable piece to the team.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

“Offense is complementary,” Hart said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “What I bring to this team is toughness, physicality, those extra effort plays, plays that get guys going. That’s what I try to do. Offense, it’ll be there some games. Some not. But I build my game off of toughness.”

“So no matter what I’m doing, I’ve gotta make sure I bring the physicality and toughness to start the game and have that be a contagious thing and if guys aren’t doing that, hold them accountable.”

Hart gives the Knicks a bit of everything

Hart’s impact is what makes the team more complete. He provides a bit of everything to the team, especially on the offensive end. Without him, they struggled to move the ball around at the high rate they did prior to his injury, and the lack of ball movement significantly hurt their offense.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) rebounds against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

They recorded 32 assists against the Blazers, showcasing the ball movement that worked so well for them early on in the season. Hart brought the energy that they needed, moving up the court quickly and making fast decisions with the ball.

With Hart now back, the hope is that the team can get back to its winning ways and put that slump behind them. They will look for their third win in their last four games on Wednesday, when they take on the struggling Sacramento Kings.