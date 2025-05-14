Knicks’ Josh Hart applauds P.J. Tucker for championship presence

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have gone on an inspiring postseason run that has them currently up 3-1 on the reigning champion Boston Celtics. The stellar play of guys like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby have them in great position to secure their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

Knicks’ Josh Hart credits P.J. Tucker for the energy he’s brought

However, Josh Hart gave a ton of credit to a rather unsuspecting candidate: P.J. Tucker.

“Shoutout to PJ Tucker, for making sure we’re up, we’re talking,” Hart said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “He brought that championship pedigree to us and he deserved a big shoutout … He’s just someone that always talks to us. He’s a champion and he’s bringing that mentality.”

Tucker has not logged a single minute for the Knicks this postseason, but the 40-year-old veteran has brought a different pedigree that the team desperately needs. He also brings a championship mentality to the table, having won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Tucker has been a strong presence in the Knicks’ locker room

He was signed by the Knicks back in March when the team was slipping, and they badly needed an enforcer and a veteran in the locker room to energize the group. Tucker’s impact has shown this postseason, as the Knicks are playing with the heart and grit that made them a tough out last postseason.

Despite Tucker not being in the Knicks’ rotation, there’s no denying that his presence has helped this team regroup and become a force through these playoffs. They will look to knock off the reigning champions in Game 5 Wednesday, which will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Awaiting them are the Indiana Pacers, potentially setting the stage for a high-stakes playoff rematch.