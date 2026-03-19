The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 136-110 on Tuesday for their fourth win in a row, propelled by a huge performance from Josh Hart with Jalen Brunson sidelined for injury management.

Knicks’ Josh Hart hits rare franchise mark in win over Pacers

Hart recorded a season-high 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Additionally, he caught fire shooting the ball, going 12-for-13 from the floor and 5-for-5 from three, putting on perhaps his best offensive performance of the season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hart became just the fourth player in franchise history to score 30 or more points on 90% shooting or better following the outburst. He joined an exclusive list that includes just Walt Bellamy, Willis Reed, and Bernard King.

With Brunson resting the game to manage both ankle and neck injuries, the Knicks needed a guy to step forward and take command of the offense. Hart did exactly that, which comes at a time when there have been some discussions about whether Hart would be a better fit off the bench.

An aggressive Hart would be highly beneficial to the Knicks’ offensive attack

It wasn’t a perfect win by any means, but it was a step in the right direction. The Knicks struggled badly on the defensive side throughout the first half, which was a common occurrence and a big reason for their consistently slow starts of late.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, their offense fired on all cylinders from the get-go, and ultimately, they powered their way through with an efficient offensive clinic. As a team, they recorded 38 assists and only committed nine turnovers, and they shot 54% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

If they can get an aggressive version of Hart more often, their offense can reach new heights and carry them through the postseason. Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see their depth step up amidst the absence of their leader and captain.