The New York Knicks have been fortunate to get an impact from several different players this season. Add Jordan Clarkson to that list, who has found some life after returning to the rotation.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson has been an impactful piece off the bench

Clarkson has been a huge spark off the bench for New York over the course of their seven-game win streak. In his last 10 games, Clarkson is averaging 10.2 points off the bench on 57% shooting from the floor and 42% from three.

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Additionally, Clarkson has made a noticeable leap on the defensive side of the ball, which has allowed him to play in longer stretches. Head coach Mike Brown closed with Clarkson in Tuesday’s 121-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and he provided a spark on both ends, making some big plays defensively to preserve the lead and propel them to a win.

Clarkson started the season as a regular in the rotation and was a scoring threat off the bench. However, shortly after winning the NBA Cup, Clarkson struggled scoring, and his defense, or lack thereof, was hurting the team, forcing him out of the rotation.

Clarkson has become very trustworthy for Mike Brown

With a couple of players banged up in Miles McBride and Landry Shamet, Brown has tasked Clarkson with providing a positive impact to continue their winning ways, and he has suddenly found himself near the top of Brown’s trust ladder.

To not play for an undefined amount of time and then come right back in during a playoff push is tough for any player to do, so Clarkson deserves a lot of credit for handling the benching like a professional. New York suddenly has a super deep squad that makes them far from an easy out in the upcoming playoffs.

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With McBride very close to returning, Brown is going to have to find a way to incorporate Clarkson in a rotation that is very guard-heavy. Perhaps the odd man out could be Jose Alvarado, their deadline acquisition who has been struggling offensively of late.

Regardless, Clarkson has injected life into a Knicks team that has needed it, and they have a lot to be encouraged about moving forward with his recent play.