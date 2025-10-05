Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson confident in ability to play any role

New York Knicks backup guard Jordan Clarkson will have an important role this season. The Knicks brought him in to help with the bench scoring after they were the lowest-scoring bench unit in the league last season.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson embracing new role

Clarkson is a main focal point in what is a new and revamped second unit for New York. With the extra mouths to feed on offense, Clarkson may have some nights with a lot of shot attempts and other nights with very little.

Despite the potential volatility, Clarkson is willing to play in any role.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

“I’ll be able to fit anywhere. Put me anywhere in the world and I’ll be good,” Clarkson said to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “I think that’s just me. No matter where you put me, I’ll accept it for what it is. I enjoy the experience.”

Clarkson showed off some of his skills in their latest preseason game in Abu Dhabi. He scored seven points in 14 minutes and made one three-pointer in a Knicks victory.

Clarkson will be very important off the bench

While he was with the Utah Jazz, he was one of their main scoring options despite coming off the bench. He leads all bench scorers in points since 2020, and he won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

While it is unlikely that he will get the type of shot volume to allow him to win the award again, he will still play a very key role in the second unit. Along with Clarkson, they added Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency.

The Knicks now have a superb bench unit that will be tough to stop on most nights. If Clarkson can embrace the role he will be in, then they will have themselves a highly valuable signing.