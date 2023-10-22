Knicks’ Joel Embiid rumors continue to heat up

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Joel Embiid-New York Knicks trade rumors are once again heating up.

On Thursday, Fox Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard reported on “First Things First” that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar “wants to be a New York Knick.” This shocking report comes amid the ongoing James Harden trade saga that currently occupies the 76ers plans.

The Knicks Would be Much Better With Joel Embiid

Embiid is coming off an incredible season in which he took home the league’s MVP honors. However, the 76ers have continued to fall short in the playoffs despite being one of the top contenders in the east throughout Embiid’s tenure. These shortcomings, combined with James Harden’s ongoing tension within the organization, have put Philadelphia at a crossroads, as they now decide whether to salvage “The Process” or abandon it altogether and start a rebuild.

For the Knicks, they are equipped with the assets to immediately become front runners for Embiid should he become available. They have 11 first-round picks between now and 2030 that are eligible for trade, salary cap pieces such as Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson, and a boatload of young, ascending talent that could be attractive in a trade situation.

The Knicks will continue to monitor the situation in Philadelphia as the 76ers drama continues. Philadelphia may have to decide a direction soon, as James Harden continues to be a no-show at practice amid his desire to be traded. If Embiid is to become available, expect the Knicks to be at the forefront of negotiations, as they are well-equipped to be in a position to land the league’s reigning MVP.