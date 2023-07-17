Knicks: Joel Embiid opens the door for blockbuster trade

Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the future of Joel Embiid as a Philadelphia 76er remaining ambiguous, the New York Knicks could seize an opportunity to acquire the NBA’s current MVP if Embiid’s satisfaction with the 76ers wanes.

Embiid’s Quest for a Championship Title

On Monday, Embiid voiced his primary career aspiration: winning a championship. Despite his superstar status, the Center has never surpassed the second round of the postseason throughout his career. His latest playoff exit resulted in a change of head coach and his co-star teammate, James Harden, being considered for trade.

“I just want to win a championship,” stated Embiid, adding, “Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”

Knicks: Rising Contenders in the Playoff Scene

Despite also falling in the second round in the 2022-23 season, the Knicks are well-positioned to be a consistent playoff presence in the years to come. Their recent roster additions of Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, along with securing the services of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle for the next four years, bode well for the team’s future.

In comparison to the 76ers, the Knicks’ championship window seems more promising, thanks to their youthful roster and upward trajectory. Embiid’s openness to seek a championship opportunity elsewhere hints at his readiness to leave Philadelphia if the team falters in the future.

Knicks’ Quiet Offseason Could Indicate Interest in Embiid

The Knicks have largely remained silent in this offseason’s trade market. Their only trade so far has been dispatching Obi Toppin to the Pacers in exchange for two second-round picks. Additionally, the organization has shown limited interest in pursuing James Harden or Damian Lillard. This could imply that the Knicks are closely observing Embiid’s situation and waiting for the right time to make a move, even if it means holding out until the next offseason.

Knicks’ Assets and Draft Capital Could Facilitate a Trade

When the time arrives, the Knicks possess an attractive combination of promising young players and draft capital that could pave the way for a trade deal for Embiid. With four first-round picks in 2024 and talented young players like Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Quentin Grimes, the Knicks have ample resources to offer in a potential trade.

Acquiring a player of Embiid’s caliber could instantly elevate the Knicks from a second-round hopeful to a genuine Finals contender.

Will the Knicks Seize the Opportunity?

Ultimately, the opportunity to secure Embiid hinges on his willingness to stay with the 76ers for the long term. Should he desire a change, will the Knicks act decisively to lure him away? Only time will provide the answers.

