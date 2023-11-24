Knicks’ Jeffries, McBride & Sims start G League stint off strong

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks sent DaQuan Jeffries, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims down to their Westchester G League affiliate this past Wednesday and all three showed out in their first game.

Westchester Knicks’ Newest Additions Put Forth Strong Debuts

All three got the start in Westchester’s 111-104 loss to the Long Island Nets and made the most of their amplified playing time.

In only 29 minutes, Jeffries scored 23 points on 9-17 shooting from the field and 5-10 shooting from the three-point line. He was the second high-scoring man on the Knicks behind Brandon Goodwin’s 26 points.

McBride manned point guard duties and chipped in his own 21 points and five assists though he shot 6-20 from the floor. He finished as a plus-five on the game which only trailed Sims.

While Sims did not get his offensive game going, finishing with only two points, he was able to control the glass. He corralled 12 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive boards, and led the team with two blocks on the affair.

Knicks: Jacob Toppin Showing Potential, Has Room to Grow in Early G League Season

Elsewhere, Knicks prospect Jacob Toppin finished with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. The 6-8 forward averages 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in six G League games thus far. With the Knicks looking for a backup power forward, Toppin will have to improve his efficiency line of 36.8%/23.5%/81.8% if he wants to give himself a chance to fill that role.