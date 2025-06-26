Knicks Jason Kidd rumors quickly shut down by Mavericks’ GM

Despite having already been turned away, the New York Knicks have not given up their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd. New York has been searching for a new head coach since it fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month, and Kidd has been one of their top targets.

Mavericks’ GM Nico Harrison shuts down Jason Kidd rumors

However, it seems like the idea of Kidd leaving Dallas to coach the Knicks is no longer a reality. During the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison shut down any speculation that Kidd will be coaching elsewhere next season.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Are there rumors still out there about J-Kidd? Oh, okay. I thought I shut them down. Yes, he will be the coach next year,” Harrison said (h/t ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta).

Kidd has been the head coach of the Mavericks since 2021 and has led the Mavericks to tons of success over the years. He and the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals in 2024 and just secured the first overall pick in this year’s draft, where they drafted Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

The Knicks will have to focus on other targets for the head coaching position

The Knicks have aggressively pursued the Hall of Famer to become their next coach, as they feel his connection with Jalen Brunson and others on the staff would make him a good fit. Despite attempts to do so, the Knicks were never granted permission by Dallas to speak with Kidd about their head coaching vacancy.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

New York has formally interviewed four head coaching candidates up to this point: Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, Micah Nori, and James Borrego. It is more likely that one of those four becomes the next head coach, especially after Harrison shut down the remote thought of Kidd leaving for the Knicks.

It is still unknown as to how much longer it will be before they have a new head coach, but as the search enters its third week, one has to wonder if a decision may come soon.