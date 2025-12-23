New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is chasing the ultimate hardware this season, the MVP award. However, he brought home a smaller, but still significant, award after a stellar week.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson named Player of the Week

The NBA announced on Monday that he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Brunson averaged 31.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists as the Knicks went 2-1 over the past week.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

At this point, these types of performances are a normal thing for Brunson. He is averaging a career-high in points on the season with 29.1 per game, and he is shooting elite splits of 48.2% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

The Knicks’ captain has been amazing all-around on the offensive end this season, and his contributions have been crucial to their hot start. New York is currently 20-8 on the season and has won 11 of their last 13 games.

Brunson continues to put the league on notice

Brunson is quickly climbing the ranks of being one of the top overall players in the entire league, and he is continuing to show why he belongs in that category. The Knicks have legitimate title aspirations this year, and they will be depending on Brunson to get them to the promised land.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks will be without Brunson on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they are planning to rest him. He is currently listed out for right ankle injury management.

Tuesday will serve as a good time for his supporting cast to get going, as they will have their work cut out for them against a good Timberwolves team.