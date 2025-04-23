Knicks’ Jalen Brunson under scrutiny for foul-baiting

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has been known to be extremely crafty when making plays inside the arc. However, Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons saw the superstar captain try to draw fouls more than anything, most of which to no avail.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has been labeled as a foul-baiter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For that, many have quickly come to label him as a “foul-baiter” as they feel that his ultimate goal is to get favorable calls from the officials. NBA scout Nate Duncan is on that side of the debate, as he posted a heavy critique of Brunson’s tactics on his X account.

“It’s a shame because with his skill level he should be one of my favorites, but the referee baiting is never ending. He does something on seemingly every possession on both ends. It’s a level beyond even peak [James] Harden,” Duncan said.

Brunson’s strategy to score may be unpopular, but it is effective

Brunson has been known to draw a lot of fouls on both ends of the floor. He is among the leaders in charges drawn and has a knack for getting to the line in crunch time on the offensive end.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He has established himself as a tough player to guard as a result, but his game also relies on a lot of finesse, and teams tend to fall for his tactics. Brunson nearly single-handedly led the Knicks to a comeback win in Game 2, but they ultimately came up short.

While his strategy to score may be unpopular with fans, there’s no denying that it has worked with him. Until the league makes a change as to how they call the fouls, Brunson won’t – and shouldn’t – change his strategy to get to the line.