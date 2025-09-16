Knicks’ Jalen Brunson speaks highly of All-Star teammate

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson now has one full season with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns under his belt. The duo was one of the best offensive pairings in the league, and their contributions were crucial to their Eastern Conference Finals run last season.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson praises Karl-Anthony Towns’ presence

Now, the expectations are even bigger next season, with many believing the two can lead the team to the Finals and possibly a championship. Brunson spoke highly of what Towns brings to the team in a recent interview with GamesHub.

“He’s been phenomenal for us. In the locker room has been great,” Brunson told GamesHub. “On the court, he’s been great. The things that he’s been able to do in a short period of time being a Knick has been amazing.”

When Towns was traded to New York for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo last summer, nobody really knew what to expect out of him. The big man has a highly decorated career, but the fit on the team was a concern.

Towns had a phenomenal debut season with the Knicks

However, his first year in the Big Apple couldn’t have been better.

Towns’ first season as a Knick was a big success. He averaged 24.4 points and was the second-leading rebounder with 12.8 per game. Additionally, he continued his trademark shooting with clips of 52.6% from the field and 42% from three.

His regular season performance was the best the Knicks had out of a center since Patrick Ewing’s playing days. Towns was rewarded with being named an All-Star starter and a selection to the All-NBA third team.

He had some big playoff moments as well, such as his game-winning heroics in Game 4 of the first round against the Detroit Pistons and his 20-point fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns could lead the Knicks to big things

Heading into the new season, they will be led by a different coach at the forefront. The team replaced Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown earlier this offseason, so the expectation is that the offense will be much improved under a more offensive-minded coach.

Towns could be in for a big season, as he is one of the best scorers out of all players in the league, regardless of position. New York has the potential to be the top offense in the league behind Towns and Brunson, which could help them finally reach their goal of snapping their 52-year title drought.