Knicks’ Jalen Brunson set to thrive under Mike Brown’s up-tempo system

The New York Knicks will have a different style of play next season under new head coach Mike Brown. Unlike Tom Thibodeau’s slow and methodical play style, Brown wants the Knicks to play with greater pace and energy to torch opposing defenses.

Knicks’ Mike Brown looking forward to coaching Jalen Brunson

During his introductory press conference last week, he highlighted that style of play as his most desirable and said that having Jalen Brunson command the offense gives them tremendous flexibility.

“Everybody knows I like to play fast, and like I said, we have an outstanding roster,” Brown said. “I’m excited about that, and to have a guy like Jalen out there gives you the versatility to play all different types of ways, which is what it’s going to take throughout the course of a ball game.”

Brunson’s game is not based on pace, as he usually plays much slower and likes to use up time to find the proper shot. Under Brown, he might play a little differently, as ball movement will become a big emphasis with him as the coach.

Brunson could see his playmaking improve under Brown

Brunson will still be the top scoring option, and Brown won’t want to ruin his style of play, but Brunson’s playmaking numbers may see an uptick. Last season, he posted a career-high 7.3 assists per game while still mustering 26.0 points per game.

Playing with pace will help the Knicks improve significantly on the offensive front. Playing faster will mean more three-pointers, which the Knicks didn’t take enough of last season. With the amount of shooting they have on the floor at all times, they will want to score at will and run their opponents off the court.

Ultimately, it will be known if Brown’s style works well with New York once it plays out on the court. However, there is reason to be excited about what the team may look like with a new and experienced coach at the helm.