Fans of the NBA have big expectations for the New York Knicks this season. Many believe that the Knicks should be good enough to make a deep run through the playoffs and truly compete for the championship.

The Knicks are not playing with expectations

So far this season, they seem to be reaching those expectations, as they have been a top offense in the league and own the best net rating in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the lofty expectations placed on them, Jalen Brunson is not thinking about the outside noise.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Whatever expectations you guys put on it, we don’t have expectations,” Brunson said, via Posting and Toasting. “We’re just looking to get better every single day, and with that being said, you can’t just say, ‘Hey, let’s get better at this.’ It’s about not being complacent and being more fluent in the stuff we run where everything is an instinct and we’re not thinking about what we’re doing.”

“Everything’s a reaction and it comes seamless like that, so we’re working towards that. So yeah, the ball’s going through the hoop, but we can be a lot better.”

Brunson and the Knicks have a lot to prove this year

Brunson has gotten off to a very strong start this season, and his impact has been felt in many different ways. As he adapts to Mike Brown’s system, he has improved as a playmaker and facilitator, contributing to the free-flowing ball movement while also scoring at a high level.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The expectations are super high for both Brunson and the team. Brunson is coming off a season where he made the All-NBA second team, won Clutch Player of the Year, and led them on a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This year, he’s expected to continue taking leaps and lead them to the NBA Finals. He still has a bit to prove, and his current mindset is indicative that he is aware of what he needs to show on the court.