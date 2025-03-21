Knicks’ Jalen Brunson out of walking boot, hopeful to return before end of season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks received good news surrounding their superstar point guard Jalen Brunson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Brunson is now out of the walking boot on his injured ankle and is doing light shooting, per an ESPN report.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson close to returning from an ankle sprain

“Whenever he’s ready, he’s ready,” Thibodeau said. “He’s putting a lot into his rehab. That’s what he can control right now. So that’s where we want his focus to be. Hopefully, he’ll get some games where he can work himself back into it.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The hope is that Brunson can return to the floor before the end of the regular season. The Knicks’ last game of the season before the playoffs is April 13 against the Brooklyn Nets. He has to play at least four more games to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

Brunson suffered an ankle sprain in overtime back on March 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, a game that New York would lose 113-109. Since then, they are just 3-5 since his injury and have dropped two consecutive games to the Spurs and Hornets.

The Knicks need Brunson back badly

The Knicks need Brunson back on the court as soon as possible, as their offense has labored with him out. He is the engine of their offense, and his impact cannot be understated especially after this recent stretch.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is still unclear when Brunson will be able to return, but it would appear that he will be back before the end of the season. Until then, the Knicks will continue to navigate life without him and try to stay afloat.

They have their next game Saturday night against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.