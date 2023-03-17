Knicks’ Jalen Brunson offers good injury update

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks finally got good news surrounding star point guard Jalen Brunson, as he went through everything at practice on Friday, according to head coach Tom Thibodeau, and is now one step closer to returning.

Thibodeau did not confirm if Brunson would return for Saturday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets but did say he will be listed as questionable for the game.

After Friday’s practice, Brunson confirmed to reporters that the injury he suffered was actually a bone bruise despite the injury report’s listing as a sore left foot.

Brunson has missed four of the Knicks’ last five games with his injury. He briefly returned from the injury on March 7 against the Sacramento Kings but exited the game after the first half after the injury returned.

The Knicks were 2-3 in that five-game span.

Getting Jalen Brunson back is huge for the Knicks:

The Knicks could be getting Jalen Brunson back in action at the perfect time, as they are sitting as the East’s fifth seed and a game-and-a-half ahead of the Nets for that spot and are only two-and-a-half games behind the Cavaliers for 4th.

The Knicks have 11 games remaining on their schedule and have two more games against the Heat and one more against the Cavaliers down the final stretch.

During his time off the floor this past week, Immanuel Quickley has stepped up from his sixth-man role and played exceptionally well as a starter, scoring in double figures in four of the five games Brunson has missed, including two games with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks will await word on if Brunson is good to go for Saturday. If not, Quickley will likely continue to start in his place, but if Brunson is ready to go, the Knicks will have all hands on deck for the final stretch until the playoffs.

