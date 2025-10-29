Knicks’ Jalen Brunson needs help from his other teammates

After starting the season off strong with a 2-0 start, the New York Knicks have dropped their first two road games of the season to fall to 2-2. In those two losses, Jalen Brunson has had to carry the load to stay within striking distance.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has had no help

In the last two games, Brunson has scored at least 35 points and shot 50% or more from the field, as noted by Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the Knicks. New York lost both of those games due to the lack of support around him.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the biggest culprit, as he has struggled badly in the past two games. In Tuesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Towms scored just eight points and shot 2-for-12 from the field.

Without proper support for their superstar point guard, it’s going to be hard to win games. The team has an abundance of talent around them, but they have not played to their highest potential so far this season.

The Knicks need to convert their clean looks

The offense has generated great looks consistently, but the shot results have not been consistent. On Tuesday, they scored 71 points in the first half and were generating great offense at a rapid pace.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, they fell apart in the second half, scoring just 40 points and getting outscored 62-40. The outcome was largely a result of yet another abysmal performance from the bench, as they were unable to replicate the offense that was being created in the first half.

The Knicks need to turn things around to find their groove through the early part of the year. The team will look to bounce back from these two losses on Friday when they take on the Chicago Bulls on the road.