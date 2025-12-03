Ever since Jalen Brunson joined the New York Knicks a few seasons ago, he has been the model of consistency and has always brought an impact. Even on the nights he isn’t shooting the best, he’s finding ways to impact the game in other ways.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson has his worst game of the season

However, Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics was a different story. In fact, it might have been his worst game as a Knick.

Brunson struggled the entire game, finishing with just 15 points and shot only 6-for-21 from the field and 1-for-8 from three. He also committed three costly turnovers and wasn’t his usual clutch self down the stretch, and the Knicks fell short of a comeback.

It’s not often that Brunson doesn’t have it from the very beginning. Most times, if his shot isn’t falling, he is still finding ways to make positive plays, but nothing he could do could get him or his team going.

Brunson will need to forget this stinker

It was also a rough defensive performance from Brunson. The Celtics were hunting the mismatch, successfully putting Brunson on Jaylen Brown through the switch. Brown ended up having one of his best games this season, finishing with 42 points on 16-for-24 shooting from the field.

Brunson has had a phenomenal season overall, so this game could easily be a one-off that can be flushed. It will become more concerning if he starts to hit a slump, as the team will struggle to win games if their captain can’t get going offensively.

He will have an immediate opportunity to turn things around, as the Knicks head back home Wednesday for a game against the Charlotte Hornets.