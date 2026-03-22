New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has long established himself as an elite scorer. This season, he has continued that, averaging 26.2 points per game on good efficiency all across the court.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is sacrificing scoring for playmaking

However, since the All-Star break, he has made a noticeable sacrifice: he is scoring slightly less in exchange for more playmaking.

Over his last 10 games, he is averaging a smooth 23.1 points on 41% shooting from the field and 35% from three. The efficiency is not at his usual mark, but he is prone to going through late season slumps.

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However, in that span, he is averaging 9.6 assists per game. With the increased on-ball pressure he is facing, including more and more double teams, he is turning into more of a facilitator of the offense while maintaining a high level of scoring.

With the amount of mouths to feed on offense, the Knicks could benefit from Brunson passing more. Part of head coach Mike Browns’ coaching philosophy has been to move the ball at a rapid pace, and it seems that now Brunson is embracing that type of playstyle.

More ball movement leads to better offense

More playmaking could help players such as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby find a rhythm offensively. It has already helped Karl-Anthony Towns turn around his season after a slow start offensively, as he has been arguably the team’s most productive player since the All-Star break.

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While Brunson will still be asked to carry the scoring load in the clutch, it is clear that they want to get the others just as involved, and that team brand of basketball has worked. Though there have been some hiccups, the Knicks have won five consecutive games and are trending towards their third straight 50-win season.

Whether or not this playstyle will hold itself come playoff time remains to be seen, as Brunson is one of the best scorers in the postseason in the NBA. Regardless, the Knicks should feel good about Brunson adapting to whatever role they need him to play.