New York Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson notoriously took a massive pay cut two offseasons ago to help the Knicks build a competitive roster around him. Last season, they reached the Eastern Conference Finals as a result, and they want to go even further this year.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson hoping for a big extension in his next contract

However, Brunson is deserving of superstar money, and his next contract could get him that. In 2028, Brunson will be eligible to sign a four-year, $323 million extension, and a five-year, $418 million extension in 2029.

Brunson is hoping that the Knicks come through and give him what would be the richest contract in franchise history.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“A lot of people say I sacrificed for the team. One hundred percent I sacrificed for the team. But most importantly, I made sure my family and I are taken care of. Obviously we’d love for them to do right by me. I think anyone would. I feel like I sacrificed,” Brunson said in a Vanity Fair profile.

Brunson initially signed with the Knicks back in 2022, when he was brought in on a four-year, $104 million deal. The deal was met with widespread criticism as many felt that he was overpaid, which was quickly debunked after just his first season with the team.

Brunson helped the team by taking a pay cut

Brunson’s current extension is worth $156 million across four seasons, but he could have waited an extra season and signed an extension worth $269 million. That is $113 million he left on the table to help the franchise build a contender around him.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

In return, the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns that same summer. The moves both indicated a win-now mentality, and New York is hopeful that those moves result in a championship.

There are still a few more years before the Knicks need to worry about extension talks with him, so it is not an immediate matter. However, any moves they make this upcoming offseason could impact that, so they will need to make some important decisions soon.