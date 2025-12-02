New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson continues to evolve as a player each year. He is quickly establishing himself as one of the top players in the entire league, rising through the ranks and becoming a legitimate MVP candidate.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is having a superstar-level impact

His hot start this season has the Knicks in a great spot with a 13-6 record, good for second in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons. He is currently averaging 28.5 points per game and is on track to potentially make the All-NBA First Team.

His opponents are surely realizing his talent level and acknowledging the level of success he is having. Following the Knicks’ dominant 116-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke highly about Brunson.

“He’s the type of player that I can put in the category of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic – different position, obviously. But guys who are just playing at their own pace. You can’t speed them up. Their awareness is amazing,” Rajakovic said, via SNY’s Ian Begley.

Brunson’s game has rapidly grown

Rajakovic’s words speak volumes about how much Brunson has evolved. He has quickly grown from being an All-Star level guard to becoming one of the best overall players in the league.

To be put in the same conversation as perennial MVP candidates is a testament to how quickly he has grown since joining the Knicks. New York has huge goals in mind this season, and they will be depending on Brunson to lead them to the promised land.

Brunson will look to have yet another big performance on Tuesday when he and the Knicks take on the Boston Celtics.