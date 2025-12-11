New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been lighting it up on the scoring front. He is averaging over 28 points per game this season, and has scored 30 or more points six times in his past 11 games. His play has the Knicks in a tremendous spot.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson’s game is evolving rapidly

Similar to last season, teams are sending two defenders at Brunson’s way in an attempt to stop him. The difference this time around? The others are making them pay, and Brunson’s offensive versatility is expanding.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson has turned into a playmaking guard of sorts this season. He is currently averaging 6.3 assists per game. He has recorded 10 or more assists four times in 22 games, showcasing his ability to facilitate for the others around him as well as himself.

Head coach Mike Brown has noticed Brunson’s growing playmaking ability and praised him for making adjustments on the fly.

Brunson has made an impact everywhere offensively

“He was really patient with it,” Brown said after the Knicks beat the Raptors in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “He played off of two feet. He made on-time, on-target passes. He was fantastic when they started sending two at him, whether it was to hit them or it was to blitz them in a pick-and-roll. I also have to give the guy that hunts in the middle of the floor and the rest of the guys that space the floor the right way, I gotta give them a lot of credit too, because they helped Jalen make his decisions easier.”

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Brunson is quickly adapting to the new system that Brown has implemented, and he might be in the midst of the best season of his career. His efforts have the Knicks at a 17-7 record and second in the Eastern Conference, and they are also among the conference leaders in several offensive categories.

The Knicks will look to secure a statement win in Las Vegas on Saturday, when they take on the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals.