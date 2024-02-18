Knicks’ Jalen Brunson falls short of 3-PT contest victory

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson gave it his best in the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest, but his efforts were not enough to prevent Milwaukee Bucks deadeye Damian Lillard from winning for the second consecutive year.

Brunson, who ranks No. 20 in the NBA with 139 total three-pointers made this season, competed in a stacked field of sharpshooters. How did his night come to an early end, and his name next to former Knicks who lost out?

Jalen Brunson becomes the latest Knicks player to come up empty-handed in 3-Point Contest

New York Post reporter Mark W. Sanchez chronicled the Knicks’ woes in the All-Star Saturday night event and how Brunson inserted himself into that woeful dynamic, saying:

“Before Brunson, eight Knicks — including Trent Tucker twice, in 1986 and ’88 — competed in the event,” Sanchez pointed out.

“The Knicks, who have watched the likes of Steve Novak, Danilo Gallinari, Quentin Richardson, Allan Houston, Charlie Ward and Hubert Davis try their hand, still are awaiting their first champion.”

How Brunson performed on Saturday night

Brunson posted a score of 24 in his first-round performance during the event. He managed to reach his money ball rack, which he made his last rack, with a score of 20 after starting out 1-6. However, he missed three of his final shots and lost out to Lillard, Trae Young, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who advanced to the final round.

While he didn’t hoist the trophy, Brunson put forth a solid showing. Brunson is the second Knicks player to participate in the last two years, following up on teammate Julius Randle’s participation in 2023.

At the rate Brunson has shot the basketball from deep in his emergent All-Star season, he could very well earn a spot as a contestant in next year’s event and look to put the Knicks on the board with a win over the field.