Knicks’ Jalen Brunson excited to work with new head coach

New York Knicks new head coach Mike Brown is still getting acclimated to the team, but he has already made attempts to get to know his star players on a personal level. Brown emphasized his excitement for coaching a new team with championship aspirations, and the players are just as excited to work with a household name in the coaching industry.

Speaking on the Roommates Show, superstar point guard Jalen Brunson talked about his level of excitement for next season under Brown.

“I never had a relationship with him, but he always said kind words as an opposing coach. Always shook his hand, said what’s up, give him a head nod,” Brunson said. “He’s really animated, he wants the best for his team, he wants to push his team in any way, shape, he can. So I’m excited for this and I’m excited to see where he can take us. It should be fun.”

Brown had previously given high praise to Brunson during his introductory press conference earlier this month. He mentioned how Brunson gives them much more flexibility when it comes to scheming the offense.

Brunson and Brown could be an elite pairing

Brunson thrived playing for Tom Thibodeau, but the team as a whole didn’t play up to their full potential offensively. Brown’s style of coaching is starkly different, focusing more on ball movement and floor spacing to be successful.

That style worked well during his time with the Sacramento Kings, as they were the top offense in the 2022-23 season. That same season saw Brown lead the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in well over a decade and win the league’s Coach of the Year award.

Building a strong relationship with the star player is essential during this time, as they will want to be on the same page by the time training camp rolls around.