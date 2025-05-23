Knicks’ Jalen Brunson emphatically states that they need to close games better

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ clutch gene vanished in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals and was instead given to the Indiana Pacers. Indiana pulled off one of the most stunning fourth quarter comebacks in NBA playoffs history, erasing a 14-point deficit in just 2:39 and winning in overtime to steal Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks failed horrifically to close Game 1 against the Pacers

Instead of the usual clutch shot-making and defense from the Knicks, they became complacent and played lazy defense down the stretch, which allowed the Pacers to rapidly cut into the deficit. Indiana drilled their last seven three-point attempts, including six from Aaron Nesmith.

It was extremely uncharacteristic of the Knicks to take their foot off the gas, especially after they dominated the Boston Celtics from start to finish in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Clearly, some sort of dynamic was off in the final minutes of Game 1, and that will need to be different as they try to bounce back in Game 2.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson bluntly said after practice on Thursday that they need to do a better job at closing games.

“They made some tough shots, but it shouldn’t have gotten to that point. We have to obviously close out the game better,” Brunson said (h/t SNY).

The Knicks need to come out firing on all cylinders in Game 2

Those are big words coming from Brunson, who won the Clutch Player of the Year award for the regular season. New York has shown to be especially clutch this postseason, with some incredible shot-making and clutch defensive plays.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

However, in a game where they had total control heading into the final minutes, they let up, and it came back to haunt them. To win Game 2, they have to keep the same winning mentality for all 48 minutes and not slow down.

The Pacers have shown that they can score quickly and in bunches. Game 1 only proved that no lead is safe against them. Game 2 is set for Friday at 8 P.M. EST, where the Knicks will look to bounce back and enter the win column in this best-of-seven series.