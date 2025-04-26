Knicks’ Jalen Brunson downplays Pistons fans’ vulgar chant at him

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson faced a truly hostile environment in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit faithful at Little Caesars Arena made sure to let their disdain for Brunson be known loud and clear.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson heard explicit chants during Game 3

Throughout the game, the crowd booed Brunson anytime he touched the ball, and then a vulgar “F— you Brunson!” chant broke out numerous times. However, the energy from Pistons fans did not seem to faze Brunson, as he finished with 30 points and nine assists and led the Knicks to a huge Game 3 victory on the road.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Brunson didn’t seem phased at all by the animosity in the arena. In his postgame presser, when he was asked about the chants and boos thrown against him during the game, Brunson jokingly tried to get the reporter to repeat the chat to him.

“Chanting what?,” Brunson jokingly asked. “Say it, say it, say it.”

The Knicks finally have a villain

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks fans have been known to shout boos and loud vulgar chants at opposing star players, oftentimes the Garden crowd comes through and rattles the opposition. However, Brunson has heard the noise numerous times throughout his career and is now embracing the villain persona for this year’s playoff run.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to take full control of the series on Sunday when they take on Detroit in Game 4. That game is scheduled to tip off at 1 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.