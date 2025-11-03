Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could end up having the best season of his career

Nobody is surprised that New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson is off to a blazing hot start. The captain has scored 30 or more points in four out of the first six games this season, making that number a norm for him.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is off to a sizzling start

Through the first six games, he is averaging 31.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and shooting 47.8% from the field. His usual three-point efficiency is slightly down, but the expectation is that it will trickle up as the season goes along.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson and the Knicks entered this season with huge expectations, and it may not be out of the realm of possibilities to say that this could end up being Brunson’s best season from an individual standpoint.

His career has trended upward every season. Last season, his points per game average trickled down from the previous season for the first time in his career, but his assist numbers reached a new career-high. Furthermore, Brunson led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, the furthest the franchise has gotten in the 21st century.

Brunson has adapted well to the new system

Under a new system with a new head coach in Mike Brown, Brunson had to make some adjustments as the team placed a greater focus on shooting and ball movement. Brunson seems to be adapting nicely, as he is still scoring at will and establishing himself as one of the toughest players to guard in the league.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

If he can take the Knicks to a deep run to the NBA Finals, it may be said that this would be the best season of his career. It could also land him a spot on the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career after landing two second team selections.

Nevertheless, the Knicks’ captain is in a zone right now, and if this continues to be a normal thing throughout the season, big things could be ahead for both him and the team.