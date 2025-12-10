New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is firmly a superstar at this point. He is routinely putting up big numbers with each game, and having nearly 30 points is a regular thing for him now.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is in a zone like no other

He is certainly inserting himself in the MVP conversation early on this season, and he continues to uplift his team to heights they haven’t seen in a long time.

On Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, Brunson put up 35 points on 13-for-19 shooting from the field and 6-for-9 from three. That is his 87th 30-point game as a Knick, which tied Richie Guerin for third-most in franchise history, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Brunson is quickly climbing the charts of being one of the best Knicks ever, and his contributions are vital to the team’s ultimate goal. New York has legitimate title aspirations this year, and Brunson is showing that it is certainly possible if he continues to play at this high a level.

“Don’t take him for granted. Obviously, no player is above criticism game by game. This includes Brunson. But the two-time All Star has raised the bar higher and higher for himself and his team since coming to New York. Will Brunson’s Knicks teams ultimately win an NBA title? We’ll find out in due time. But don’t take for granted what you’re seeing from Brunson as he and the organization pursue that goal,” Begley posted on X.

Brunson is the key to the Knicks’ success

This season, he is averaging 28.3 points, which is the 10th-highest in the league. Over his last three games, he is averaging 32.7 points, 5.7 assists, and shooting 54.2% from the field and 52% from three.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

He has been doing just about everything on the offensive front, and this stretch is a big reason why the team is on a roll. They are 17-7 on the season and have won eight of their last nine games, and have reached the semifinals of the NBA Cup for the first time since its inception.

When the lights get brighter, Brunson tends to play better. He will hope to turn in another big performance on Saturday, when he and the Knicks head to Las Vegas to take on the Orlando Magic in the cup semifinals.