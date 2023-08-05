Knicks’ Jalen Brunson breaks down Donte DiVincenzo’s impact

Apr 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson rapidly became known as the franchise’s savior last season. He has expressed optimism that adding his former Villanova teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, will elevate the team in the upcoming season.

“He brings an edge, a mentality, he’s the type of player who can do everything,” Brunson shared with SNY’s Ian Begley. “He wants to win; he’s doing whatever it takes to win. He just has that mindset. It’s something that we need to be a better team.”

Reuniting a Championship Trio: Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Hart

Brunson and DiVincenzo have previously tasted success, winning two championships with Villanova in 2016 and 2018. The presence of Josh Hart on the squad has the potential to recreate the championship trio in the NBA.

The Knicks understood the value they were acquiring when they signed DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million contract at the beginning of free agency. Knicks President Leon Rose recognized the guard as a “perfect fit to the culture we continue to establish.”

DiVincenzo’s Performance: A Versatile Addition to the Knicks

Last season, with the Golden State Warriors, DiVincenzo averaged just over nine points per game and shot an impressive 39.7% from outside the arc. His abilities as a versatile three-and-D threat make him an ideal fit for the Knicks, a team aiming to return to the playoffs and advance beyond the second round. The high praise he has received from notable players like Brunson and Steph Curry emphasizes how welcome his addition is to the team.

“To get him on the team, I know what he is gonna bring to the table, night and night out,” Brunson added during his conversation with SNY’s Ian Begley. “He’s just one of those dudes that are hungry every single night. We need that.”

Conclusion: Building a Winning Mindset

The reunion of Brunson and DiVincenzo, along with their championship experience, offers exciting prospects for the New York Knicks. With an aligned winning mindset and a culture aimed at success, this duo is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season, fulfilling the promise of a brighter future for the franchise.

