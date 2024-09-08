Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart host live event in Central Park to celebrate first season of ‘Roommates Show’ podcast 

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart hosted the Roommate Show Block Party live for the first time from Runyon Field in Central Park. Thousands of Knicks fans were in attendance to witness an incredible lineup featuring Mikal Bridges, JB Smoove, Stephon Marbury, Jon Stewart, and a performance by Action Bronson. The atmosphere was electrifying from the opening gate of a historic event and the first of many.

Newcomer Mikal Bridges joined Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for the 'Roommates Show' Block Party

The first guest was the newest member of the New York Knicks, Mikal Bridges. Bridges fielded many questions and reminisced with his teammates about old times while setting the stage for the future. When asked about his time in Brooklyn, Bridges stated, “It was great, but last year was tough; I’ve grown as a person, I’ve grown as a player.” Jalen Brunson explained that if Bridges hadn’t gone to Brooklyn, he wouldn’t be the player he is, as the extended role in Brooklyn made Bridges a better player.

Bridges also expressed his excitement about playing with his former teammates, as he knows them on a personal level and appreciates their intense dedication to the game of basketball. To have multiple players relate on such a deep level for the betterment of themselves and the team appears to be very rewarding for Bridges. When asked by host Matt Hillman, “What do you hope to bring with your finals experience,” Bridges explained the differences between a playoff game and a game in the NBA Finals.

“Every possession is valuable, and in the finals, it’s like every possession is a game-winner,” Bridges said. This was followed by an acknowledgment of fellow defensive standout OG Anunoby. The presence of both Anunoby and Bridges on defense is formidable, and their teammates were recognized, with players like Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo getting shout-outs for their defensive abilities.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart featured Hollywood stars in ‘Roommates Show’ Block Party

Featured in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” JB Smoove, an avid Knicks fan, appeared on the show to share laughs, crack jokes, and discuss what it means to be a Knicks fan, as well as why New York’s culture shines so brightly. The city is known as The Mecca for a reason, and the combination of professionalism and resilience among its residents is what makes it the greatest city on Earth.

Former Knicks legend Stephon Marbury also made an appearance, discussing his journey as a die-hard Knicks fan. Marbury shared details of his upbringing in the game, mentioning that he played for years overseas on AAU before entering the NBA. As a former McDonald’s All-American, Marbury has had a wealth of experiences and felt honored to witness Team USA win Gold.

He also mentioned some of the toughest players to guard, including names like Rod Strickland and Allen Iverson, while expressing admiration for the star-studded draft class of 1996, in which Kobe Bryant was an obvious choice. Marbury believes this class should receive more recognition for the number of great players it produced and their impact on winning basketball.

Additionally, television legend and comedian Jon Stewart joined the conversation, sharing his loyalty to all things New York. His tweet during the playoffs, displayed on the tron while he sat courtside, recounted the shock he and other Knicks fans felt when Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers to a Game 6 victory. The discussion later shifted to football, as an interesting wager was made by Philadelphia Eagles fan Jalen Brunson. Brunson proposed that if the Eagles beat the Giants, Jon must wear a Saquon Barkley jersey to a Knicks game.