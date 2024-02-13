Knicks’ Jacob Toppin to compete in the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be represented by forward Jacob Toppin in the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest on Feb. 17. The athletic, high-flying Toppin will show out at the arena in All-Star Saturday night’s main event of the evening, alongside a talented list of competitors.

Can Knicks’ Jacob Toppin unseat Mac McClung as 2024 Dunk Contest champion?

Also gunning for the Slam Dunk trophy will be NBA G League guard Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic, who will be defending his crown from 2023, along with Boston Celtics All-Star Jalen Brown and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., as the NBA shared on X:

Will Mac defend his dunking crown… or will Jaylen, Jaime or Jacob win #ATTSlamDunk? https://t.co/3iO3mLWxW2 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2024

Toppin has not seen much court time for the Knicks’ NBA squad this season, but when he’s taken the floor at Madison Square Garden or for the Knicks’ Westchester G League affiliate, he’s wowed with an array of impressive slams, as the Knicks shared on their official YouTube page.

Toppin’s competition brings the heat with their collection of dunk highlights

He’ll have to bring the crowd to their feet and impress an esteemed panel of judges as Brown has been known to put the best NBA rim protectors on posters, Jaquez Jr. brings finesse of his own, and defending-champion McClung brought the Dunk contest back to life last year with perfect scores on three of his four attempts.

Athleticism seems to run in his family. Indiana Pacers forward and Toppin’s elder brother Obi Toppin also completed in and won the Dunk contest back in 2022 as a member of the Knicks, and has boldly put together an in-game highlight package including daring between-the-leg dunks.

The younger Toppin is looking to add a second Dunk contest crown to his family’s name.